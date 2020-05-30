James Lewis Habben
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Lewis Habben

Born: June 12, 1953

Died: May 24, 2020

James Lewis Habben, 66, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

James was born on June 12, 1953 in Canton, IL to Paul Lewis and Betty Mae (Hassler) Habben. He graduated from Ottawa Township High School (Class of 1971). After high school he attended Eureka College on a swimming scholarship and a few years later obtained a A.S. degree at Waubonsee Community College. He retired in 2007 after 35 years from Caterpillar in Montgomery, IL as a journeyman tool and die maker.

Jim, or Jimmy as most called him, was one of the smartest people anyone would ever know. At CAT he was known as "The Doctor" by his co-workers. He could fix and build anything and was always there to lend a friend a hand. He had in-depth knowledge on a broad range of subjects and could pick up any musical instrument like he had played for years.

He loved to travel with his family, going on several trips throughout the years to Hawaii and frequented the Southern coastal states where he was an avid scuba diver and somewhat of an amateur oceanologist, which was one of his many passions.

In his younger years, he was actively involved in both Ottawa and Streator YMCA's where he was a competitive swimmer holding swim records for a time. Nationally recognized as a competitive diver and a State Champion gymnast winning first in state and winning many other first-place titles throughout Illinois competitions. Jim was naturally talented, and his talents went far beyond the pool and gym. He played the coronet in the OES and OHS bands, was an Eagle Scout and acted in many plays at both the Hedwig Schock Theatre and the Ottawa Youth Center Productions.

Survivors are: Sons Christopher (Pollyanna Neumann), Lewis and Lee Habben, their mother Karen (Andreatta) Habben and one grandson, Lucas Habben. Sisters Catherine Habben, Marilyn Hott and Carol Kuzmich. Nieces and Nephews: Kyle Kuzmich, Erika (Andy), Lauren, Aiden and Mason Mucci, James (Alena) and Shawn Wilson, Zhenya and Cassandra Skuranok. Plus, many wonderful cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Betty Habben, brother William Paul Habben, grandparents William and Anna Hassler and, Lewis and Helen Habben.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be sent to the Ottawa YMCA*, attn. Joe Capece, 201 E. Jackson St, Ottawa, IL 61350. *Please refer to James Lewis Habben in the memo line.

Services will be held on Monday, June 1st, 2020 at Noon at the outdoor pavilion at Oakwood Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Service with friends and family will be announced at a later date. Cremation services were provided by the Ottawa Funeral Home. His final place of rest will be the Oakwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Ottawa, IL.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved