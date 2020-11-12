James PersingerBorn: September 1, 1937Died: November 8, 2020James A. Persinger, 83 of Streator passed away Sunday evening (Nov. 8, 2020) at his home.Celebration of life will be held from 12:00 to 6:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Vermillion Boat Club. Cremation rites will be accorded. Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is assisting the family with arrangements.James was born September 1, 1937 in Kentucky, a son of Allie and Lucy Michaels Persinger. He married JoAnn Grabowski on July 28, 1969 in Ottawa. She survives along with two sons, Jerry (Amy) Persinger of Streator and James Persinger of St. Helen, FL; a step-son, Larry Hallam of Streator; two grandsons, Kyle and Kaleb Persinger; and two brothers, George Persinger of Tennesse and Leroy Persinger of Streator. Also surviving is his grand pup Danko.He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Persinger.James served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and playing cards with his buddies.