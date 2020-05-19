Jane Costin
Jane Costin

Born: May 18, 1937; in Seneca, IL

Died: May 14, 2020; in Marseilles, IL

Jane Costin, 82, of Marseilles passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marseilles.

Private family services will be held. Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home in Seneca has been entrusted with arrangements.

Jane was born May 18, 1937 in Seneca to Sylvester and Catherine (Raikes) Mitchell. She married Harlan Costin on January 9, 1954; he passed away September 12, 2005. Jane worked at Prairie Lakes as a cook for over 15 years. She loved fishing and cooking, and she especially loved being with her family.

She is survived by three daughters, Penny (Les) Russell of Alabama, Jodean (William) Peek of Marseilles, and Tammy Meder of Marseilles; her son, Rickie Lee (Lisa) Costin of Streator; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Sylvester Mitchell, Jr.of Marseilles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two daughters, Donna Cummins and Patricia Lyon; and one brother, Joe Mitchell.

Memorials may be directed to her family.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
