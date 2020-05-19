Jane Costin
Born: May 18, 1937; in Seneca, IL
Died: May 14, 2020; in Marseilles, IL
Jane Costin, 82, of Marseilles passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marseilles.
Private family services will be held. Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home in Seneca has been entrusted with arrangements.
Jane was born May 18, 1937 in Seneca to Sylvester and Catherine (Raikes) Mitchell. She married Harlan Costin on January 9, 1954; he passed away September 12, 2005. Jane worked at Prairie Lakes as a cook for over 15 years. She loved fishing and cooking, and she especially loved being with her family.
She is survived by three daughters, Penny (Les) Russell of Alabama, Jodean (William) Peek of Marseilles, and Tammy Meder of Marseilles; her son, Rickie Lee (Lisa) Costin of Streator; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Sylvester Mitchell, Jr.of Marseilles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two daughters, Donna Cummins and Patricia Lyon; and one brother, Joe Mitchell.
Memorials may be directed to her family.
