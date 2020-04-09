|
Janet M. Metz
Born: May 11, 1927
Died: April 6, 2020
Janet M. Metz, 92, of Streator passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
Burial will be in Long Point Cemetery.
Public services will be held at a later date.
Born May 11, 1927 in Streator she was the daughter of Russell and Lois (Pickett) Kaminke. She married Eugene Metz on October 4, 1947. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2003.
She is survived by daughters, Vickie (Ted) Axton of Salem, Wisconsin and Patty (Randy) Biros of Streator; sons, Don (Janice) Metz of Bloomington, Jim (Anita) Metz of Belvidere and Larry (Trisha) Metz of Navarre, Florida; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; a brother, Robert "Bud" (Carol) Kaminke of Long Point; and a niece and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a grandson.
Janet was a member of the Central Church of Christ in Streator. She graduated from Long Point High School and attended the University of Illinois for 3 years before marrying.
She is a charter member of the Long Point American Legion Auxiliary. She was a partner in the R & R Grocery Store for 11 years in Long Point. During her life she was an active volunteer with the American Heart Association as chairman and co-chairman for the city wide door to door campaign. She was a former member of the Philomatheon Club and the Streator Literary Club.
Throughout the years she and her husband enjoyed numerous cruises with trips including Europe, Egypt, Singapore and Greece. She was an avid golfer who was known for her chip shots and loved playing euchre with her younger friends. Most recently she enjoyed her time at the YMCA and dinners at the Elk's with close friends.
Memorials may be directed to the Central Church of Christ or the Streator Family YMCA.
You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 S. Park St., Streator, Illinois 61364 815-672-2320