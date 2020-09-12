Janet Tucker
Born: February 2, 1938
Died: September 8, 2020
Janet Tucker, 82, of Ottawa, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Michael Driscoll, Pastor of St. Mary's Church in Utica. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Janet was born on February 2, 1938 in Ottawa to Wilbur and Nelia (Bellrose) Saager. She married Stanley Tucker in 1977. He passed away on November 7, 2006.
She is survived two children Tina (Edward) Sundstedt, of Rockton, IL and Brian (Andrea) Valle, of LaSalle, three grandchildren, Taylor (Preston) Hergert, of Rockton, Jonathan Sundstedt, of Green Bay, WI, and Danielle (Dan Coon, Jr.) Matney, of LaSalle, 2 great grandchildren, two brothers, Ronald (Sharon) Saager, of Ottawa and Garth (Dee) Saager, of Scottsdale, AZ, and three sisters, Joan Wright, of Naplate, Jeanne Saager, of Ottawa, and Judy Anderson, of Triumph, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Stanley, and two sisters, Jvonne Crutcher and Jodene Retoff.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
