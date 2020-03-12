|
|
Janette M. Hancin
Born: November 30, 1935
Died: March 9, 2020
Janette M. Hancin, 84, of Streator passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 A.M. Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator.
Visitation will be from 2-4 P.M. Sunday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. The rosary will be at 4:00 P.M.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be, Louis Hancin III, Ashish Bhatt, Luke Hancin, Joe Hancin Jr., George Centko, Chris Centko, David Centko, Scott Morris and Christian Knudsen.
Born November 30, 1935 in Streator, she was the daughter of George and Frances (Fulton) Centko. She married Louis J. Hancin Sr. on November 20, 1954 at St. Stephen's Church, Streator. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2010.
She is survived by daughters, Carrie Jane Hancin of Harrisburg, Marie (Mark) Brandt of Phoenix and Barbara Hancin of Champaign; sons, Louis (Christina) Hancin Jr., of Streator, Bill (Linda) Hancin of Edlestein and Joe (Marta) Hancin of Chicago; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sisters, Ruth Morris of Streator, Karen Karkless of Streator and Germaine Knudsen of Pontiac. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Aaron Brandt; and brothers, David, Jerome and George Centko.
Born and raised in Streator, she attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Streator High School.
In addition to raising her family, Janette operated her own cleaning business for many years.
She was a member of St. Stephen's Church, Immaculate Conception Church and currently St. Michael the Archangel Church.
Family was the most important thing to Janette and she will be dearly missed by them. She also loved her dogs and raising and taking care of them. She enjoyed reading and doing word puzzles as well as cooking and gardening. She enjoyed her bible study family through the years.
Janette's family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care for the great care that they gave their mother throughout the last several years.
Memorials may be directed to Heritage Health Activity Fund.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com