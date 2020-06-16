Janice M. Engstrom
Janice M. Engstrom, 73, of Streator passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Streator.
Funeral services are pending with the Solon-Telford Funeral Home.
www.solontelford.com
Janice M. Engstrom, 73, of Streator passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Streator.
Funeral services are pending with the Solon-Telford Funeral Home.
www.solontelford.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 16, 2020.