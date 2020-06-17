Janice M. Engstrom
Born: October 11, 1946; in Peoria, IL
Died: June 13, 2020; in Streator, IL
Janice M. Engstrom, 73, of Streator passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Streator.
Private services will be held. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
Janice Maureen Engstrom born October 11th, 1946 in Peoria IL passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 13th, 2020 at Parker Nursing home in Streator IL.
Janice Engstrom was a dedicated registered nurse for over forty years and dedicated her life to helping others. Jan also had an uttermost passion for real estate and is known around the Streatorland area to flip and rent out houses.
Janice wasn't content unless she had some form of home improvement project underway. She loved antiques, planting flowers, animal rescues, and making sure that the neighborhood birds were well fed. Jan's Irish heritage really came out to shine when it came to her passion for the Cubbies and Politics.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents Margaret O'Connell and Searle Engstrom , lifelong partner Andrew Jones, her son Robert Johnson, and her sister Joy Engstrom.
Still surviving is her children Renee Engstrom, and Richard (Laura) Engstrom, her brothers Gary Engstrom and Roy Engstrom, her nieces and nephew Briana Engstrom, Mikayla Engstrom, Kyle Engstrom, April Handley, grandchildren Robert Johnson, Jessica (Joshua) Cooper, Hope Somes, Kacey Johnson, Michael Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Shannon Doyle, and Brandi Craig. Her great-grandchildren Elly Jenkins, Caelan Jenkins, Tristan Jenkins, Alex Cooper, Liam Cooper, Abel Cooper, Zaven Cashmer, Serenity Johnson, Phoenix Johnson, Asuna Doyle.
Any donations can be redirected to Pet Project the local animal shelter she was a supporter of.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 17, 2020.