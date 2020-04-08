|
Janice M. Piper
Born: March 22, 1928
Died: April 4, 2020
Janice M. Piper, 92, of Streator passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.
Due to the recent State guidelines set in place regarding the Covid-19 Coronavirus, the Funeral services will be private. You can, and are encouraged to leave a condolence for the family at www.solontelford.com
Burial will be in Ottawa Avenue Cemetery in Ottawa, Illinois.
Public services will be held at a later date.
Born March 22, 1928 in Streator she was the daughter of James and Mabel (Cook) Metcalf. She married Floyd "Bud" Piper on February 14, 1948 in Streator. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1978.
She is survived by daughters, Mary Ruth (Glenn) Clayton of Streator and Kathy (Jeff) Thompson of Hinkley; grandchildren, Chris (Nicki) Clayton of Madison, Wisconsin, Gary (Jen) Clayton of Wheaton, Suzanne Thompson of Lombard and Scott (Kayla) Thompson of Lisbon; great grandchildren, Maeve and Huxley Clayton; Jacob and Emmeline Clayton; and Owen and Evan Thompson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and sisters, Virginia Eubanks, Audrey Allison, Florabelle Yedinak, Beverly Huxtable and Donna Crouch.
Janice was lifelong member of the First Baptist Church, Streator and a member of the committee to form the "New Beginnings Baptist Church." She was a Sunday school teacher and on numerous committees for many years. She served as church treasurer for over 25 years and also church secretary for over 18 years.
Janice was a member of the Filiae Regis Kings Daughters, Athene Study Club and for years volunteered with the American Red Cross Blood Drives, herself donating over 120 units. She also volunteered at the former St. Mary's Hospital gift shop. She was an active member of the Streator YMCA in the swimnastics program.
Memorials can be sent to the New Beginnings Baptist Church, the Streator YMCA or the American Red Cross.
