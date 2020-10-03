Janice M. Wahl
Born: June 2, 1966; Streator
Died: October 1, 2020; Peoria
STREATOR – Janice M. Wahl, 54 of Streator passed away Thursday morning, October 1, 2020, at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Streator, with Rev. Bill Allison and Pastor Mike Young officiating. Social distancing standards will be followed. Cremation rites will be accorded by Hagi Funeral Home, Streator.
Janice was born June 2, 1966 in Streator. She married Fred Wahl on September 10, 1982. He survives, along with two children, Erica M. Wahl of Omaha, Nebraska, and Tanner J. (Joanna) Wahl of Streator; a granddaughter, Penelope Wahl; a brother, Bill (Stacy) Allison of Chillicothe, and her mother-in-law, Patricia Wahl of Streator.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene E. Arroyo; her stepfather, David Arroyo; stepsister, Becky Allison; and her father-in-law, Fred Wahl.
Janice attended New Beginnings Baptist Church, Streator. She worked at the La Salle County Generating Station for 19 years in the security department. She felt as if her co-workers were her second family. In her office, she had a sign that represented her life: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."
She was an avid gardener and planted all types of flowers. She was a lover of animals especially her cats and dogs.
Janice especially loved her family and the joy of her life, her granddaughter Penny.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pet Project, 2676 E. 2575th Rd., Marseilles, IL 61341 or Cadre Missionaries, PO Box 278, Sycamore, IL 60178
Condolences may be left for the family at hagifuneralhome.com
Hagi Funeral Home, 205 High Street, Streator, IL.