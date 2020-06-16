jason tyler sell
Born: January 12, 1970 in Bloomington, IL
Died: June 10, 2020; in Ottawa , IL
Jason Tyler "Jay Hippie" Sell, 50, of Streator, passed away at 11:53 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, IL.
He was born January 12, 1970 in Bloomington, IL to Kenneth and Janet (Harms) Sell.
Surviving are his mother and step-father Janet (Teddy) Muncy of Minonk; father, Kenneth Sell of Spring Valley, IL; grandmother, Janice "Penny" Parolek of Minonk, IL; three children, James Sell of Bon Aqua, TN, Lisa (Randy) Baker of Waverly, TN, Jesse Sell of Carbondale; two granddaughters, Isis Sell and Abigail Baker; six brothers, Justin (Yasmin) Sell of Nuremberg, Germany, Jacob Sell of La Farge, WI, Jeremy Sell of De Kalb, IL, Jared (Racheal) Sell of La Salle, IL, Dwight (Jessica) Craig of Grand Forks, ND, Eric (Annette) Sell of Upper Hutt, New Zealand; three step-brothers, one step-sister, and four uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Adrian Harms, Aunt Kimberly Harms, and Aunt Kelly Andrews.
Jason loved music and enjoyed playing his guitar. He was an amateur poet, songwriter and musician. He often spent time in nature, taking long walks and rising early to enjoy the sunrise.
Due to current circumstances, a private memorial service and interment of ashes ceremony will be held at a later date. Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 16, 2020.