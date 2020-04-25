|
|
Jay Arnold Winner
Born: December 5, 1952; in Ottawa, IL
Died: April 22, 2020; in Morris, IL
Jay Arnold Winner, 67, of Seneca, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Regency Care in Morris.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jay was born December 5, 1952, in Ottawa, to William "Bill" and Dorothy (Rowlee) Winner. On March 17, 1995, he married Renae Nicholson Bute-Winner of Marseilles who survives.
Jay was employed by Libbey Owens Ford, for close to forty years, until his retirement. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ottawa.
He is survived by his wife, Renae; one daughter, Crystal (Sean) Aukland of Mazon; one son, Ryan Bute of Seneca; and six grandchildren, Rayce, Riley, and Haley Aukland, and Blake, Bella, and Elleigh Bute.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Terry Winner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Bute, Sean Aukland, Dave Spicer, Ronnie Callaway, Scott Freebairn, Riley and Rayce Aukland and Blake Bute.
Please sign our online guest book at www.sealscampbell.com.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341
815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com