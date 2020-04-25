My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Winner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Arnold Winner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Arnold Winner Obituary
Jay Arnold Winner

Born: December 5, 1952; in Ottawa, IL

Died: April 22, 2020; in Morris, IL

Jay Arnold Winner, 67, of Seneca, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Regency Care in Morris.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jay was born December 5, 1952, in Ottawa, to William "Bill" and Dorothy (Rowlee) Winner. On March 17, 1995, he married Renae Nicholson Bute-Winner of Marseilles who survives.

Jay was employed by Libbey Owens Ford, for close to forty years, until his retirement. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ottawa.

He is survived by his wife, Renae; one daughter, Crystal (Sean) Aukland of Mazon; one son, Ryan Bute of Seneca; and six grandchildren, Rayce, Riley, and Haley Aukland, and Blake, Bella, and Elleigh Bute.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Terry Winner.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Bute, Sean Aukland, Dave Spicer, Ronnie Callaway, Scott Freebairn, Riley and Rayce Aukland and Blake Bute.

Please sign our online guest book at www.sealscampbell.com.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -