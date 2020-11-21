Jean Ann MainorBorn: February 27, 1946; in Streator, ILDied: November 18, 2020; in Streator, ILJean Ann Mainor, 74 of Streator passed away Wednesday (November 18, 2020) at the OSF Center for Health, Streator.Private family services will be held at the Winterrowd Funeral Home with a public graveside service on Monday at 11:30 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.Serving as pallbearers will be; Steven Mainor, Timothy Mainor, Doug Rhodes and Troy Durdan. Honorary will be, Jacob Mainor, Brady and Aaron Pool, Mike Sineni.Jean was born on February 27, 1946 in Streator to Albert and Mildred (Bauer) Jacobs. She married Bill Mainor on August 14, 1965. He survives.Also surviving are, son Steven (Angela) Mainor of Streator, daughters, Sheri (Gary Jaraczewski) Mainor of Peru and Shellie Pool of Flanagan, grandchildren, Timothy and Jacob Mainor, Brady and Aaron Pool, great-grandchildren Angelina Mainor and Luis Rael Moreno, sister, Rose Marie (Ronald) Schmidt of McAllen, TX and her beloved dog Sammie.Jean is preceded in death by her parents, grandsons, Nicolas and Alex Mainor and Deven Dunn and granddaughter Alison Dunn and a sister Marjorie.She attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Streator High School in 1964. Jean was formerly employed at Tuscarora and she was a child care provider for many years and also did housekeeping. She was also a former member of the Streator Eagles, Streator Moose Lodge and one of the founders of Boot Kickers.Memorials may be made in her name to Pet Project.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park StStreator, IL 61364815-672-2703