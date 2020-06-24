Jean L. Gmelich
Jean L. Gmelich

Born: February 1, 1952

Died: June 18, 2020

Jean L. Gmelich, 68 of Streator passed away Thursday (June 18, 2020) at her home.

Following cremation a graveside service will be held Friday at 10AM at Riverview Cemetery.

Winterrowd Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Jean was born on February 1, 1952 in Rockford to Gene and Virginia (Swartz) Carey. She married Robert G. Gmelich on March 26, 1968. He preceded her in death on January 29, 2011.

Surviving are sisters; Janet McCall of Streator and Sue (Bill) Atwood of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, brother Roger Scanland of Maryland, her beloved dog Zoey and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Bernard Dwyer and Kerdith Scanland Jr and sister Geneva Weber.

Jean attended Streator Grade Schools and Streator High School and retired from Owens Illinois Glass.

Memorials may be made to Pet Project.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
