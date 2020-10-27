Jean M. Behler
Born: March 12, 1925; in Ottawa, IL
Died: October 23, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Jean M. Behler, 95, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, October 28 at St. Columba Church, with Revs. David Kipfer, Bruno Byomuhangi, and Gary Caster officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am, prior to services, at the church. Burial will be in Ottawa Avenue Cemetery.
Jean was born March 12, 1925, in Ottawa, IL, to Arthur and Mercedes (Konczak) Gast. She married Robert Behler on May 6, 1950 at St. Columba Rectory; he passed away May 3, 2010.
Jean was educated in the Ottawa public Schools and graduated in the Class of 1943. She was a member of St. Columba Church, Delta Theta Tau Sorority Alumnae, the Earlville Country Club Auxiliary, and Starved Rock Model A Club.
She is survived by one niece, Marilyn Beard of Ottawa. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one brother, John A. Gast.
Memorials may be directed to the St. Columba Restoration Fund.
