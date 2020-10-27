1/1
Jean M. Behler
Jean M. Behler

Born: March 12, 1925; in Ottawa, IL

Died: October 23, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Jean M. Behler, 95, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, October 28 at St. Columba Church, with Revs. David Kipfer, Bruno Byomuhangi, and Gary Caster officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am, prior to services, at the church. Burial will be in Ottawa Avenue Cemetery.

Jean was born March 12, 1925, in Ottawa, IL, to Arthur and Mercedes (Konczak) Gast. She married Robert Behler on May 6, 1950 at St. Columba Rectory; he passed away May 3, 2010.

Jean was educated in the Ottawa public Schools and graduated in the Class of 1943. She was a member of St. Columba Church, Delta Theta Tau Sorority Alumnae, the Earlville Country Club Auxiliary, and Starved Rock Model A Club.

She is survived by one niece, Marilyn Beard of Ottawa. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one brother, John A. Gast.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Columba Restoration Fund.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300

www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in My Web Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
