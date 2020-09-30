Jeanne M. Lawrence
Born: March 25, 1928; in Ottawa, IL
Died: September 25, 2020; in Streator, IL
Jeanne M. (Devine) Lawrence, 92 of Streator passed away Friday evening September 25, 2020 at Heritage Health, Streator.
Graveside services will be held Friday at 11:30 AM at St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator. The Winterrrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanne was born on March 25, 1928 in Ottawa to Edward J. and Catherine (Meehan) Devine. She married Oliver Lawrence on January 29, 1949. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2011.
Surviving are daughters; Jill Thorp of Streator and Cindy (Glenn) Brown of Joliet, grandchildren; Jayson (Chelsea) Thorp, Sheri Brown, Benjamin (Jennifer) Brown, Daniel (Jenette) Brown and Kristy (Nicholas) Wingerter and 10 great-grandchildren; Madison and Nolan Thorp, Raven Loader, Samuel, Kathryn, Matthew, Leah and Daniel Brown, Nicholas and Jacob Wingerter and a sister Maureen Wheeler of St. Louis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Oliver, 1 great-grandson Joshua Brown and a brother in infancy.
Jeanne graduated from St. Xavier Academy currently Marquette High School and was a member of the St. Michael the Archangel Church. She was formerly employed as a secretary and retired from American Greetings.
Memorials may be made in her name to Heritage Health Activity Fund.
