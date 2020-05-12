Jeffery D. Flanery
Born: November 27, 1957; in Reedsburg, WI
Died: May 8, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Jeffery D. Flanery, 62 of Streator passed away Friday evening (May 8, 2020) at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.
Following cremation a private family celebration of life will be held. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jeff was born on November 27, 1957 in Reedsburg, WI to Carl and Vela (Wilkerson) Flanery.
He is survived by a daughter Meghan Flanery of Streator, son JD Flanery of Ottawa, brothers; Carl Flanery of Streator and Tony (Tara) Flanery of Streator, sisters; Teresa (Bill) Chiado of Spring Valley and Kim Hogue of Streator and many nieces and nephews.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents and a brother James Flanery.
Jeff hobbies were being a prankster, fishing and doing Sudoku puzzles. He attended Streator grade schools and Streator High School.
Many will attest to the fact that if you ever needed help with anything he would drop whatever he was doing and help with no complaints. No matter how hard or dirty the job was he would look at it as challenge. Jeff was loved dearly by his family and friends
Memorials may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
