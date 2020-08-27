1/1
Jeffrey Ralph Buchanan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Ralph Buchanan

Born: December 20, 1957; in Chicago, IL

Died: August 21, 2020; in Bloomington, IL

Jeffrey Ralph Buchanan, 62 of Bloomington passed away Friday (August 21, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Visitation will be held Friday from 12noon until 2 PM at the Hallelujah Worship Center @ 1105 E. Oakland Ave. Bloomington. Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey was born on December 20, 1957 in Chicago to Cassius Foster and Marian (Keller) Buchanan.

Surviving are children; Terrence Ward Sr of Birmingham, AL, Teresa Ward of Detroit, MI, Shawntai (Steven Jackson) Perkins-Jackson of Chicago, Jeffrey Perkins of Bloomington, Ebony and Ivory Buchanan both of Chicago, 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, siblings, Freddie (Linda) Foster of Richton Park, IL, Anthony (Mary) Buchanan of Martinez, GA, Leslie (Lorraine) Grear of Maywood, Cassius Foster of Madison, WI, Dorii (Marvin) Barnes-Palmer of Waco, TX and Etta Gibson of Port St Lucy, FL and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a great-grandson in infancy, brothers, Rodney and Gregory and a sister Bonnie Paige.

Jeffrey attended Proviso East High School and was formerly employed at the University Hospital of Illinois, Chicago.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winterrowd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved