Jeffrey Ralph Buchanan
Born: December 20, 1957; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 21, 2020; in Bloomington, IL
Jeffrey Ralph Buchanan, 62 of Bloomington passed away Friday (August 21, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Visitation will be held Friday from 12noon until 2 PM at the Hallelujah Worship Center @ 1105 E. Oakland Ave. Bloomington. Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffrey was born on December 20, 1957 in Chicago to Cassius Foster and Marian (Keller) Buchanan.
Surviving are children; Terrence Ward Sr of Birmingham, AL, Teresa Ward of Detroit, MI, Shawntai (Steven Jackson) Perkins-Jackson of Chicago, Jeffrey Perkins of Bloomington, Ebony and Ivory Buchanan both of Chicago, 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, siblings, Freddie (Linda) Foster of Richton Park, IL, Anthony (Mary) Buchanan of Martinez, GA, Leslie (Lorraine) Grear of Maywood, Cassius Foster of Madison, WI, Dorii (Marvin) Barnes-Palmer of Waco, TX and Etta Gibson of Port St Lucy, FL and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a great-grandson in infancy, brothers, Rodney and Gregory and a sister Bonnie Paige.
Jeffrey attended Proviso East High School and was formerly employed at the University Hospital of Illinois, Chicago.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
