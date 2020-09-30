1/1
Jeffrey T. Palko
Jeffrey T. Palko

Born: February 1, 1960; in Streator, IL

Died: September 23, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Jeffrey T. Palko, 60 of Streator passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria

Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Riverview Cemetery. The Winterrowd Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jeff was born on February 1, 1960 in Streator to Joseph and Joan (Roberts) Palko.

Surviving is a daughter Amber Etscheid of Peru, 2 grandchildren, brothers, Joe (Cheryl) Palko of Streator and Jim (Sue) Palko of Streator, several nieces and nephews and a aunt Judy Olson of Florida and close friends Gary and Audrey Wilkerson of Streator.

He is preceded in death by his parents and an uncle Bernard "Butch" Minkler.

Jeff attended Streator Grade Schools and was formerly employed at Prestress Engineering Corporation. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones.

Memorials may be to the Bruce Township Charity Fund.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
