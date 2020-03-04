|
Jenan Jobst
Born: April 16, 1947
Died: February 23, 2020
Jenan Jobst, age 72, of Ottawa, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the LaSalle County Nursing Home.
Jenan was born April 16, 1947 in Ottawa, Illinois, a daughter of John and Lucille (Bragg) Jobst. She is survived by cousins, Robert Bragg, Stacey (Bragg) Fowler, Darren (Stacey) Bragg, Char Bragg, Cash and Kenleigh Fowler and Cadence Bragg. She was preceded in death by her parents and a cousin, William Bragg.
Jenan attended the First Presbyterian Church in Ottawa. She graduated from Western Illinois University and went on to her one and only job teaching third grade at the Seneca Grade School. Jenan was a member of the Reddick Mansion Association, the LaSalle County Genealogy Guild, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Ottawa Avenue Cemetery Board and the Seneca Grade School Education Association. She was the current owner of Jobst Monument in Ottawa, which was founded by her grandfather in 1903. Jenan was enamored with the Charlie Brown Peanuts characters, particularly Snoopy. She was known to have her own personal "Snoopy Museum" in her home. Family was very important to Jenan. She was very close to her cousins and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 6th at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7th with the Reverend John W. Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Darren Bragg, Sean Majerus, Farley Andrews, Jason Freistad, Steve Navario and Steve Meyer.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Reddick Mansion Association or the LaSalle County Genealogy Guild. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in the Ottawa Times on Mar. 4, 2020