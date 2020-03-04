My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
1601 East Norris Drive
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 433-0097

Jenan Jobst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenan Jobst Obituary
Jenan Jobst

Born: April 16, 1947

Died: February 23, 2020

Jenan Jobst, age 72, of Ottawa, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the LaSalle County Nursing Home.

Jenan was born April 16, 1947 in Ottawa, Illinois, a daughter of John and Lucille (Bragg) Jobst. She is survived by cousins, Robert Bragg, Stacey (Bragg) Fowler, Darren (Stacey) Bragg, Char Bragg, Cash and Kenleigh Fowler and Cadence Bragg. She was preceded in death by her parents and a cousin, William Bragg.

Jenan attended the First Presbyterian Church in Ottawa. She graduated from Western Illinois University and went on to her one and only job teaching third grade at the Seneca Grade School. Jenan was a member of the Reddick Mansion Association, the LaSalle County Genealogy Guild, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Ottawa Avenue Cemetery Board and the Seneca Grade School Education Association. She was the current owner of Jobst Monument in Ottawa, which was founded by her grandfather in 1903. Jenan was enamored with the Charlie Brown Peanuts characters, particularly Snoopy. She was known to have her own personal "Snoopy Museum" in her home. Family was very important to Jenan. She was very close to her cousins and extended family.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 6th at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7th with the Reverend John W. Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Darren Bragg, Sean Majerus, Farley Andrews, Jason Freistad, Steve Navario and Steve Meyer.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Reddick Mansion Association or the LaSalle County Genealogy Guild. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.

GLADFELTER-ROETKER

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

1601 East Norris Drive, Ottawa, IL 61350

Phone (815) 433-0097

www.gladfelter-roetker.com
Published in the Ottawa Times on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -