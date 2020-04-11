|
Jerold e. Aubry
Born: December 4, 1941
Died: April 8, 2020
Jerold E. "Jerry" Aubry passed away on Wednesday, April 8 in Cambridge, Wisconsin after a lengthy illness. Jerry was born on December 4, 1941 to John D. and Ann Barrett Aubry.
He married Wilma Heit in June of 1966. Wilma died in 2009.
Jerry graduated from St. Patrick grade school and Marquette High School, graduating in 1959. He received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Notre Dame. He went on to Law School at the University of Wisconsin. His studies there were interrupted by his Army Reserve Unit being activated and sent to Viet Nam. Upon completion of his military service, Jerry returned to Law School and completed his studies. He went on to practice law in Eau Claire, Wisconsin for several years. After he retired from law practice, he taught Special Education in Rockton, IL.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Ann (Brad) Oleneck of Apple Valley, CA, and his son, Andrew of Ridge, MD, and his grandchildren, Shelby and Scott Oleneck. He is also survived by his brother John (Ruth) of Vancouver, British Columbia; sister Sr. Judy Aubry O.P. of Madison, WI; brother Jim (Pat) of West Chester, PA, and sister Jane Silva of Anaheim, CA.
Donations in Jerry's memory can be made to Marquette Academy.