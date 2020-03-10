My Web Times Obituaries
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151

Jerome Allen Einhaus

Jerome Allen Einhaus Obituary
Jerome Allen Einhaus

Born: February 8, 1947; in Morris, IL

Died: March 8, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Jerome Allen "Jerry" Einhaus, 73, of Seneca, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Seneca with Fr. Jean Tayoro, SMA officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Seneca with military honors by the Kasel Post #457.

Jerry was born February 8, 1947, in Morris, to John B. and Loretta (Schomas) Einhaus. On November 7, 1970, he married the love of his life, Karen L. Danielson, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

He graduated from Seneca High School with the class of 1966. He served in the US Army in the Vietnam War, he was a member of the VFW Post #5506 and the Kasel Post #457. Jerry was employed by Everest Excavating and was a member of Local # 75.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen; three daughters, Julie (Rich) Hamilton, Donna (Jason) Greve, and Katrina Einhaus (Derek); one son, Jerry (Kristine) Einhaus, eight grandchildren, Daniel Thomas (Nicole) Hamilton, John Tyler Hamilton, Natalie Ann (Jack) Coonan, Lexi Marie and Carly Mae Greve, Haley Loretta and Kevin Jerome Einhaus, and Miles Nicholas LeRoy; one great-granddaughter, Grace Ann Coonan; and his mother-in-law, Betty Danielson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Margaret LeRette and Dorothy Jean Ray; four brothers, John C., James B., Thomas D., and David L. Einhaus; and his grandparents, John and Marie (TerHaar) Einhaus and Charles and Susan (Hickey) Schomas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Patrick's Cemetery Fund or to the family.

