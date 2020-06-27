jerome F. Meredith



Born: February 29, 1948



Died: June 23, 2020



Jerome F. "Jerry" Meredith, 72, of Cloverdale, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 23 with family.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Jerry was born Feb. 29, 1948 to Guy and Anne (Reed) Meredith of rural Streator. He married Kathleen (Taylor) Meredith on August 22, 1970. They were married for 27 years. She survives.



He was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Eurita Stonier and brothers John "Jack" Meredith and Walton "Bob" Meredith.



He is survived by children JC (Cristy) Meredith of Bloomington, IL.; Jackie (Tracy) Ramsey of Spring Valley, IL.; son-in-law Steve Lamis of Granville, IL.; and Jim (Sara) Meredith of Poplar Grove, IL. He also has a son Scott (Nateasha) Friesen of CA; and nineteen grandchildren.



He is survived by siblings Guy (Susan) Meredith of Lancaster, PA; James (Joan) Meredith of Libertyville, IL; Lana Meredith of Bloomington, IL.; and Greg (Linda) Meredith of Bloomington, IL; and many nieces and nephews.



He graduated from Streator High School in 1966. He worked construction with his dad and was in the Marine Corps Reserves for eight years.



He owned a construction business in Streator and volunteered as a youth coach at St. Anthony School and for Streator Youth football and soccer. Later, he coached at Marquette High School and at St. Bede Academy.



He lived in the Streator and LaSalle area before moving to a nursing home in El Paso, Illinois and later to one in Cloverdale, Indiana.





