Jerry A. Trost
Born: December 13, 1952
Died: June 28, 2020
Jerry A. Trost, 67, of Streator passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at O.S.F. St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Funeral services will be private.
Visitation will be from 4-7 P.M. Thursday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Born December 13, 1952 in Pontiac he was the son of Harry and Joyce (Regenold) Trost. He was formerly married to Sue Hovious - Trost. She survives in Ottawa.
He is survived by a daughter, Kristina (Luke) Wiechman of Normal; a son, Jason (Angie) Trost of Streator; grandchildren, Nate, Brady and Celia Wiechman of Normal; Lauren Trost and Tristan Holocker of Streator; his mother, Joyce Trost of Streator; sisters, Brenda (Loren) Kmetz of Streator, Elizabeth Trost of Streator, Tedi Trost of Kankakee and Teresa (Neil) Cox of Streator; a brother, Brian Trost of Streator; several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Jerry graduated from Streator High School.
He worked through the years for Virl Z. Hill, Dale's Dodge and Bill Walsh Automotive since 1994.
He was most proud of the title "Grandpa", and took his responsibility seriously, greeting his grandchildren each morning with a good morning message, telling them he loved them every night before bed, helping to get them off to school every day, running regular candy deliveries, and strongly encouraging mischievous behavior on their parts.
He was a vibrant soul, brightening the room with his quick wit, a smile, and a nickname for most everyone. When asked how he was, it was always the same - "bout average". For those who sought his counsel, his advice was profoundly simple, thought provoking and honest. He had a lifetime love affair with classic cars and motorcycles, and logged many miles on the various Harleys he owned in his lifetime.
With nearly 40 years of sobriety under his belt, Jerry leaves behind a legacy of service to those in the recovery community. He was active with Dusty Roads addiction recovery.
Memorials may be directed to Dusty Roads Addiction Recovery.
Published in My Web Times on Jul. 1, 2020.