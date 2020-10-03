Jerry Mae Brown



Born: July 9, 1927; in Streator, IL



Died: August 8, 2020; in Mesa, AZ



Jerry Mae Brown passed away peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020 in her home at The Citadel Senior Independent Living Community in Mesa, Arizona. She was 93.



She was born July 9, 1927 to parents Dr. William G. and Mabel (Westwood) Metcalf in Streator, Illinois. She was a 1945 graduate of Streator High School and in 1949 graduated with a degree in Education from the University of Illinois. She married Edward T. Brown on August 28, 1948, and they were married for 66 years until he passed in April of 2015.



Jerry stayed at home raising their three children until she started teaching when their youngest started school. She retired from teaching at Sherman Elementary school in Streator.



Jerry was a member of the Delta Gamma Social Sorority, was a 66-year member and Past President of Chapter IC PEO Sisterhood, a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association and the LaSalle County Retired Teachers. She taught in the Streator Elementary School system for 20 years. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years at Park United Presbyterian Church. Jerry was also a member of the Streatorland Historical Society and loved spending summers in her youth and adult life at their house in Door County, Wisconsin. She enjoyed reading and knitting in her spare time. While a resident at The Citadel, she was a member of the Resident Council, head of the Bridge Club and had started a knitting club. Molly, her tiger cat, was a constant companion during her years living there and was her pride and joy.



Jerry is survived by her 3 children, David (Marlene) Brown of Loudonville, Ohio; Gary (Debra) Brown of Chatham, Illinois; and Jane (Joseph) Venegoni of San Tan Valley, Arizona; and 2 grandsons, Aaron (Samantha) Bishop of Columbus, Ohio; Jackson (Isabella Ashby) Venegoni of Mesa, Arizona; and 2 great grandchildren Miles & Freya Bishop of Columbus, Ohio. Her brother, Dr. C.W. Metcalf also survives.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward T. Brown and a grandson, Daniel R. Brown.



There were no calling hours and burial will take place in Streator, Illinois at a later date.





