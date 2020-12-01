Jerry O'Shea
Born: February 3, 1935; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 27, 2020; in Peoria, IL
Jerry O'Shea, 85, of Ottawa, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Columba Church, with Rev. Bruno Byomuhangi, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at St. Columba Cemetery on a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Due to current State of Illinois guidelines capacity limitations will be in effect. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Jerry was born on February 3, 1935 in Ottawa to Thomas and Elsie (Schultz) O'Shea. He married Wanda Herron on January 14, 1956 at St. Columba Church, in Ottawa. Jerry manufactured glass at Libbey Owens Ford, for 40 years. He was a member of St. Columba and the Ottawa Moose Lodge.
He is survived by four children, Cindy (Stephen) Bower, of Ottawa, Michael O'Shea, of Hudson, Dennis (Cheryl) O'Shea, of Ottawa, and Mary Ann (Mark) Rice, of Seneca, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a sister Carol (Clarence) Daugherty, of Ottawa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Wanda, on September 2, 2010, a brother, Thomas O'Shea, and three sisters, Patricia Schuett, Irene Rausch, and Mildred Bellettini.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
