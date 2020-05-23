Jessie M. (Rardin) Tamborrino
Jessie M. Tamborino

Born: June 13, 1955; in Blue Island, IL

Died: May 19, 2020; in Peoria, IL

Jessie M. Tamborino, 64 of Streator, passed away Tuesday (May 19, 2020) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded. Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jesssie was born June 13, 1955 in Blue Island, IL, a daughter of Jim and Mary "Pat" Gaughan Rardin. She married Richard Tamborrino on February 22, 1974. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2005.

She is survived by three children, Kevin (Lisa) Tamborrino of Weeki Wachee, FL, Milissa (Jason) Haugens of Toluca and Shannon Tamborrino of Streator; and ten grandchildren, Joshua, Ryan and Levi Tamborrino, Lynzee (Anton Shroyer) Burns, Braydon Burns, Audrey, Cooper and Harper Haugens, and Sylvia and Samantha Reeland. Also surviving are two sisters, Terry (Bruce) Cave of Arizona and Kim O'Connor of Woodland, IL; and a brother, Roy (Bonnie) Rardin of Milford, IL.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Rose Black.

Jessie was affiliated with the First Baptist Church. She had worked for First Student and later at Heritage Health in Streator.

Jessie was a very caring, loving and oh so very funny woman. She was one of the strongest most hardworking women we know. She selflessly gave all she had to her family and friends without hesitation and with love always. She was so devoted to her children and grandchildren and always looking forward to the next get together or shopping adventure and her trips to Florida.

We will miss her everyday but we know that heaven is sure blessed to have this beautiful heart and she is smiling down on us with the love of her life by her side.

