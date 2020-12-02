Jesus PantojaBorn: August 1, 1994; in Guanajuato, MexicoDied: November 29, 2020; in Streator, ILJesus Pantoja, 26 of Streator died Sunday morning (November 29, 2020) from injuries received in an auto accident in S. Streator.A visitation will be held Thursday from 9 - 11 AM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park CemeteryJesus was born on August 1, 1994 in Guanajuato, Mexico to Alfredo and Elvira (Mata) Pantoja.Surviving is his finance' Alexandra Bautista, his children Alexandra Marie, Raul and Viviana Pantoja, his parents, Alfredo and Elvira Pantoja of Streator, siblings, Maricela (Rafael) Lopez, Estefania, Alfredo, Miguel and Rafael Pantoja and a niece Aranza Lopez.Jesus graduated from Streator High School in 2012 and was employed with CSX Railroad and was a member of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division Union. Jesus enjoyed fishing, traveling with his family and singing.Winterrowd Funeral Home305 S. Park St.Streator, IL 61364815-672-2703