1/1
Jesus Pantoja
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesus Pantoja

Born: August 1, 1994; in Guanajuato, Mexico

Died: November 29, 2020; in Streator, IL

Jesus Pantoja, 26 of Streator died Sunday morning (November 29, 2020) from injuries received in an auto accident in S. Streator.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 9 - 11 AM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery

Jesus was born on August 1, 1994 in Guanajuato, Mexico to Alfredo and Elvira (Mata) Pantoja.

Surviving is his finance' Alexandra Bautista, his children Alexandra Marie, Raul and Viviana Pantoja, his parents, Alfredo and Elvira Pantoja of Streator, siblings, Maricela (Rafael) Lopez, Estefania, Alfredo, Miguel and Rafael Pantoja and a niece Aranza Lopez.

Jesus graduated from Streator High School in 2012 and was employed with CSX Railroad and was a member of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division Union. Jesus enjoyed fishing, traveling with his family and singing.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winterrowd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved