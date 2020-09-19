Jim Eltrevoog
Born: October 25, 1954; in Ottawa, IL
Died: September 15, 2020; in Malden, IL
Jim Eltrevoog age 65 was called to his eternal home at September 15, 2020 at 11:47pm surrounded by his family at his side.
Jim was born on October 25, 1954 to Lawrence and Eileen (Madden) Eltrevoog and was a lifelong resident of Ottawa.
Jesus is the Anchor in which Jim placed his faith. Jim wants nothing more than for you to know Jesus loves you and died to forgive your sins and offers you new life today and for eternity.
He was diagnosed with Stage III esophageal and stomach cancer in June 2020. He spent his last months living life to the fullest, enjoying meaningful time with loved ones, and taking every opportunity to be refreshed by local live music.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents. He was married for 13 years to Laurie (Swensen) Gilich, the mother of his children. He is survived by his children Johnathon (Natalie) and Christina; and his grand-children Carter and Janae; his sisters and brothers-in-law Lynn (Rene) Noble and Diane (Ross) Hovind.
Jim cherished the students and staff he worked with as a teacher's aide at Ottawa High School, and enjoyed driving teams to sporting events. In his last years, Jim joyfully drove a school bus for the students of Wallace Grade School and loved his Wallace Family.
Memorials can be made to Kids Klubs at kidsklubs.org
or PO Box 163, Malden, IL 61337.
In lieu of a traditional funeral, Jim requests the honor of your presence at a concert and testimony gathering (with a terrific meal to follow) on Saturday, September 20, 2020 2pm at Bethel Lutheran Church 651 W. Madison St. in Ottawa, IL.