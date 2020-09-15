1/1
Jimmy Eick
Jimmy Eick

Born: January 16, 1946

Died: March 11, 2020

Jimmy Eick, 74, of Ottawa, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Florida.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa with Pastor Ryan Mustered, officiating. A livestream of the service will be available through the funeral home website, www.muellerfh.com. Outdoor graveside service will follow in Oakwood Memorial Park, Ottawa with full military rites conducted by the American Legion Post #33. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. According to the current State of Illinois guidelines, face covering and social distancing will be required.

Jimmy was born January 16, 1946, and was raised in Ottawa by his parents Louis and Dorothy Hermann. He was a 1964 graduate of Ottawa Township High School.

Jimmy went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1966-1968 and is a Veteran of the Vietnam War (66-67). Upon returning home he married Janice Anderson of Seneca in 1969 and together they raised a daughter Jamie (Ryan Wotherspoon) and son, Jesse (Lupe) Eick. They, in turn gave them four grandchildren, Brazon, Avery and Kray Wheeler and Sydney Eick.

After Jimmy retired form Local #597 Pipefitters he opened Artistic Finishes in Ottawa and worked for another 10 years as a Master Refinisher of Antiques. Jimmy was proud of the organizations he was part of such as the LaSalle County 4-H Horse Committee, American Pool Players Association, Illinois Valley Idler's, Ottawa's VFW Post #2470 and Ottawa's American Legion Post #33.

He is survived by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his cherished brothers Jerry (Connie) Eick and Brian (Barb) Hermann; his aunt Jean Peterson, who he adored, his sister in-law, Lois Anderson Marsel, and his first son-in-law, Brian Wheeler.

He was preceeded in death by his parents; and his Uncle, Harold "Pete" Peterson and his Aunt, Geraldine (Peterson) Meade.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jay Eick, Denny Rossiter Al Halm, Dave Hagenbaugh, Larry Stevenson, Jim Brooke, Bob Waterfield, Leo Graham, Pat Mossey, Eddie Martin, Peaches Martin, Tommy Gerde, and Gary Hoffman

He will be greatly missed by many, as he left a profound mark on the lives he touched. His family is forever grateful he belonged to them.

In lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Ottawa American Legion Post #33.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433


Published in My Web Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
