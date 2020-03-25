My Web Times Obituaries
|
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
Joan amarie Wilcox Obituary
Joan Marie Wilcox

Born: February 10, 1936

Died: March 21, 2020

Joan Marie (Conners) Wilcox, 84 of Streator passed away Saturday (March 21, 2020) at the OSF Center for Health, Streator.

Joan was born on the south side of Chicago in Park Manor on February 10, 1936. She married the late Robert Gordan Wilcox on August 13, 1958. He preceded her in death on July 10, 1969. They had 2 daughters Kimberly Marie Wilcox Klein and Bobbie Lynn Wilcox in Roseland. She lived in Riverdale, Orland Park and finally Streator. She worked in the Aquamarine Laundromat where she was known as "The Aquamarine Queen". When she moved to Streator she worked at the Wallpaper factory CMTS where she enjoyed numerous people and adventures. She loved and survived by her daughters Kimberly and Bobbie. She was loved by her late husband Robert, daughter in infancy and her late grandson Patrick Robert Klein, 4 brothers and sisters and numerous cats.

Joan had 2 mottos to live by "If you can look at yourself in the mirror after, you did the right thing and also when you did the right thing, you received a gold brick in heaven. And when you get there you will have a house made of gold to live."

Joan loved to read and loved Streator's Public Library. Any donations and memorials could be made in her name to them.

"We will miss you and can't wait to see your house of gold. Love your daughters"

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Winterrowd Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

