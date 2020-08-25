Joan Figge



It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Joan Figge of Champaign, Illinois, born in Ottawa, Illinois, who passed away at the age of 80, on August 4, 2020.



She was predeceased by : her parents, Thomas Burke and Adele Burke; and her husband Allan Figge.



She is survived by; her son Thomas Burke of Urbana; and her grandchildren, Ashley Burke of Morris, IL, Stacie Stevenson of Ottawa, IL and Kylie Burke of Ottawa, IL., and caretaker, Irene Howell.



