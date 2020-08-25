1/1
Joan Figge
Joan Figge

It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Joan Figge of Champaign, Illinois, born in Ottawa, Illinois, who passed away at the age of 80, on August 4, 2020.

You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. You may also light a candle in honor of Joan Figge.

She was predeceased by : her parents, Thomas Burke and Adele Burke; and her husband Allan Figge.

She is survived by; her son Thomas Burke of Urbana; and her grandchildren, Ashley Burke of Morris, IL, Stacie Stevenson of Ottawa, IL and Kylie Burke of Ottawa, IL., and caretaker, Irene Howell.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana.


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Renner-Wikoff Chapel
1900 S Philo Rd
Urbana, IL 61802
(217) 367-1122
