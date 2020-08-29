1/1
Joan L. Snyder
Joan L. Snyder

Born: December 11, 1932; Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Died: August 27, 2020; Springfield

STREATOR – Joan L. Snyder, 87, formerly of Streator, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator, with Rev. William Callister officiating. urial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of the donor's choice.

Joan was born December 11, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI, a daughter of Fred "Fritz" and Viola (Schulz) Reschke. She married Charles "Chuck" Snyder on March 28, 1953 in Waukegan. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2013.

Surviving are two sons, Michael (Sara) Snyder of Dana and Robert (Lucretia) Snyder of Madera Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Kayla (Aaron) McClanahan, Chelsey (Jason) Faw, Tanner (Kaitlyn) Snyder and Matthew (Emily) Snyder; 4 stepgrandchildren, Chad, Nathan, Josh and Zachary Anderson; and six great-grandchildren, Sophie & Ian McClanahan, Hunter & Hudson Faw, Oaklyn Snyder and Julieanne Snyder. Also surviving is a sister, Janice (Gordon) Mason of Neshkora, WI; and a half sister, Judy Wasburg of Sugar Grove.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a son, Charles "Chuckie" Snyder III.

Joan was a former member of St. Paul?s Lutheran Church, Streator. She was a school bus driver in the Streator area and worked along sider her husband at Snyder's Tavern.

She was an avid bowler and bowled on the Senior All Star League. She was a past secretary of the Illinois Retail Liquor Association.

Joan lover her family and attended all of her grandchildren's activities.

Condolences may be left for the family at hagifuneralhome.com.

Hagi Funeral Home, 205 High Street, Streator 815-672-2420


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hagi Funeral Home
205 High Street
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2420
