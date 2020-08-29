Joan L. Snyder
Born: December 11, 1932; Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Died: August 27, 2020; Springfield
STREATOR – Joan L. Snyder, 87, formerly of Streator, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Hagi Funeral Home, Streator, with Rev. William Callister officiating. urial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the charity of the donor's choice
.
Joan was born December 11, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI, a daughter of Fred "Fritz" and Viola (Schulz) Reschke. She married Charles "Chuck" Snyder on March 28, 1953 in Waukegan. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2013.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Sara) Snyder of Dana and Robert (Lucretia) Snyder of Madera Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Kayla (Aaron) McClanahan, Chelsey (Jason) Faw, Tanner (Kaitlyn) Snyder and Matthew (Emily) Snyder; 4 stepgrandchildren, Chad, Nathan, Josh and Zachary Anderson; and six great-grandchildren, Sophie & Ian McClanahan, Hunter & Hudson Faw, Oaklyn Snyder and Julieanne Snyder. Also surviving is a sister, Janice (Gordon) Mason of Neshkora, WI; and a half sister, Judy Wasburg of Sugar Grove.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a son, Charles "Chuckie" Snyder III.
Joan was a former member of St. Paul?s Lutheran Church, Streator. She was a school bus driver in the Streator area and worked along sider her husband at Snyder's Tavern.
She was an avid bowler and bowled on the Senior All Star League. She was a past secretary of the Illinois Retail Liquor Association.
Joan lover her family and attended all of her grandchildren's activities.
Condolences may be left for the family at hagifuneralhome.com
.
