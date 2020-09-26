1/1
Joan M. (Taggart) Hepner
Joan M. (Taggart) Hepner

Born: January 20, 1933; in LaSalle, IL

Died: September 23, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Joan Hepner, 87, Ottawa died on Wednesday, September 23, at the Ottawa Pavilion. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, in the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with Rev. J. A. Small, officiating. A livestream of the service will be available through the funeral home website: www.MuellerFH.com. Burial will be in Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. According to the current state of Illinois guidelines, face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Joan was born on January 20, 1933 in LaSalle to John and Fannie (Franco)

Taggart. She was a 1950 graduate of LaSalle-Peru Township High School. She was employed as a bookkeeper at the LaSalle National Bank and later at the Ottawa National Bank, where she retired as an Assistant Vice-President. She married Everett Hepner on Oct. 6, 1951 at St. Patrick?s Church in LaSalle. Joan was a member of the Ladies of the Moose.

Joan is survived by a daughter, Julie (Bill) Denton, of Ottawa, and one son, Jay E. (JoAnn) Hepner, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, three granddaughters: Amanda (Brett) Lockas, Amy (Chad) Gross and Malorie (Jeremiah) Hepner: 5 great-grandchildren: Jack and Brynlee Lockas, Cameron and Nora Gross, and Charlie Hepner; two sisters, Diane (Bob) Willing, of Aurora, and Mary Lynn (Jerry) Flaherty, of Winnetka, and one brother, Dan (Kathleen) Sarrett, of Winfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband on July 27, 2005, and a sister, Yvonne Baker.

Pallbearers will be Brett Lockas, Chad Gross, Brent Anderson, Gary Schuett, John Baker, and Michael Flaherty.

Memorials may be made to: the American Diabetes Association, M.S. Foundation, or Wounded Warriors Project.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com.



Published in My Web Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
