Joan Marie Vanden Jackson
Joan Marie Vanden Jackson

Joan Marie Vanden Jackson, 89, of Morris, formerly of Seneca, passed away Monday evening at the LaSalle County Nursing Home in Ottawa.

Born December 27, 1930 in Morris, she was the daughter of the late Jospeh Vanden and Irene (Flatness) Oswood. Joan attended the Morris schools. She married Chartis M. Jackson on August 5, 1950 who preceded her in death in 2001. Joan had been a hairdresser and then on to sales at Redferns and advertising at WCSJ Radio both in Morris.

Survivors include her son, Chartis "Jeff" (Carol) Jackson; her daughter, Cathy Jo (Dick) Sisk; seven grandchildren, Cory (Nikki) Jackson, Christopher (Alaina)J ackson, Heather and Suzi Sisk, Julie (Joel)Mogart, Laura Finch and Ali (Dan) Webb; numerous great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Hansen of Manhattan and Kathleen Bumgardner of Morris.

She was a member of the Stavanger Lutheran Church, an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved her ice cream.

Memorials may be given to the Stavanger Lutheran Church.

A private memorial service will be held at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris with Rev. Philip Peterson officiating. Inurnment will follow in Stavanger Cemetery.

For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.



Published in My Web Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
