JoAnn ShepardBorn: August 30, 1933; in Thayer, MODied: May 15, 2020; in Streator, ILJoAnn Shepard, 86 of Streator passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at her home.Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren and honorary pallbearer will be her son Buddy.The Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.JoAnn was born on August 30, 1933 in Thayer, MO to Clarence and Molly (Hogan) Nelson. She married Walter "Bud" Shepard on March 22, 1952. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2012.Surviving are children; Pam (John) Gray of Sherman, Linda (Ken Whitehurst) Sult of Streator, Walter "Buddy" Shepard Jr of Streator and Lisa (Edward) Soule of Streator, her grandchildren; Michelle Schultz, Kayla Cordaro, Tom Gray, Jason Soule, Richard Sultz, Jeremy Seroka, Walter Shepard III and Danielle Shepard and 13 great- grandchildren, brother Clarence Woodrow (Paulette) Nelson of Tennessee, half sisters; Rhonda Powell, Beth Neal and Christine Dunnihoo all of Missouri, brother-in-law Richard Shepard, sisters-in-law Donna Lowe, Karen Baker, Joyce Natt, Doris Shepard and Marilyn Shepard all of Streator and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud, sister Peg Burnett and brother Bill Nelson.JoAnn graduated from Streator High School in 1951 and attended Eureka College. She retired from Owens Illinois Glass after 44 years, and was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital as a pink lady. JoAnn was a member of the Streator Women's Bowling League and she enjoyed gardening.Memorials may be made in her name to Meals on Wheels.