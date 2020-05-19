JoAnn Shepard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn Shepard

Born: August 30, 1933; in Thayer, MO

Died: May 15, 2020; in Streator, IL

JoAnn Shepard, 86 of Streator passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at her home.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren and honorary pallbearer will be her son Buddy.

The Winterrowd Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

JoAnn was born on August 30, 1933 in Thayer, MO to Clarence and Molly (Hogan) Nelson. She married Walter "Bud" Shepard on March 22, 1952. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2012.

Surviving are children; Pam (John) Gray of Sherman, Linda (Ken Whitehurst) Sult of Streator, Walter "Buddy" Shepard Jr of Streator and Lisa (Edward) Soule of Streator, her grandchildren; Michelle Schultz, Kayla Cordaro, Tom Gray, Jason Soule, Richard Sultz, Jeremy Seroka, Walter Shepard III and Danielle Shepard and 13 great- grandchildren, brother Clarence Woodrow (Paulette) Nelson of Tennessee, half sisters; Rhonda Powell, Beth Neal and Christine Dunnihoo all of Missouri, brother-in-law Richard Shepard, sisters-in-law Donna Lowe, Karen Baker, Joyce Natt, Doris Shepard and Marilyn Shepard all of Streator and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud, sister Peg Burnett and brother Bill Nelson.

JoAnn graduated from Streator High School in 1951 and attended Eureka College. She retired from Owens Illinois Glass after 44 years, and was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital as a pink lady. JoAnn was a member of the Streator Women's Bowling League and she enjoyed gardening.

Memorials may be made in her name to Meals on Wheels.

Winterrowd Funeral Home

305 S. Park St.

Streator, IL 61364

815-672-2703

www.winterrowdfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winterrowd Funeral Home
305 S Park St
Streator, IL 61364
(815) 672-2703
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved