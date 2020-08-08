1/1
Joanne Carolyn (Johnson) Reding
Joanne Carolyn (Johnson) Reding

Born: February 2, 1927

Died: August 4, 2020

Joanne Carolyn (Johnson) Reding, 93, of Ottawa passed away on August 4, 2020 at Pleasant View. Private services will be on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with Rev. Drew Reding, her grandson and Rev. Dick Ewing, Chaplain of Pleasant View, officiating. Burial will be at Victor Cemetery in Leland.

Joanne was born on February 2, 1927 in Elkhart, Indiana to Theodore and Harriet (Herrold) Johnson. She graduated from North Central College with a BS in Home Economics. Joanne taught at Leland Junior High School, Central Junior High School and Marquette High School for a combined 30 years. She married Lowell F. Reding on September 23, 1951 in Elkhart, IN. He passed away on April 26, 2017. Joanne and her husband were founding members of the former Faith Lutheran Church in Ottawa.

She is survived by three children, Wendy H. (Henry) Hagenbuch, of Utica, Dr. Kurt F. (Heather) Reding, of Wichita, KS, and Christopher C. (LeAnne) Reding, of Ottawa, six grandchildren, Benjamin, Garth and Rand Hagenbuch, Meghan Reding Frishchenmeyer, Drew Reding, and Brittanee Reding, and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lowell, a daughter in infancy, Kimberly Reding, a brother Dr. Theodore Johnson, Jr., and a sister, Diana Steele. The family wishes to thank the staff at Pleasant View for providing a loving and caring home for Joanne and to OSF St. Elizabeth Hospice for their care.

Memorials may be directed to Pleasant View Benevolent Care Fund and OSF St. Elizabeth Hospice.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433


Published in My Web Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
