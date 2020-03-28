|
|
Joanne P. Ferguson
Born: March 14, 1944; in Mendota, IL
Died: March 24, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Joanne P. Ferguson, 76, of Peru, passed away March 24, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.
Graveside services will be Tuesday March 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood Memorial Park, Ottawa with Father Peter Pilon officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.
Joanne was born March 14, 1944 in Mendota to Estel and Elsie (Stahl) Fenwick.
Joanne was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Ottawa. She worked for Libbey-Owens Glass Plant in Ottawa for over 20 years. She also worked for Mitsubishi Motors Manufacturing Plant in Normal before retiring. She enjoyed playing tennis and loved watching wrestling and basketball along with other sports.
She is survived by her daughter Kelly (Jim) Irvin of Peru; two sons Chad Summers of Addison and Dale (Vicky) Summers of Plainfield; four stepchildren Sandy Ferguson, Tim Ferguson, Pete Ferguson and Scott Ferguson; three sisters Mary Ellen Rider of Grand Forks, ND., Carroll Rogers of Ottawa and Lynn (Ray) Rebuck of Cape Coral, FL. and three grandchildren Ryan Summers, Katrina Summers Irvin and Conner Irvin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice or the family via the funeral home.