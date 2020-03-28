My Web Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merritt Funeral Home - Mendota
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
For more information about
Joanne Ferguson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Oakwood Memorial Park
Ottawa, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne P. Ferguson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne P. Ferguson Obituary
Joanne P. Ferguson

Born: March 14, 1944; in Mendota, IL

Died: March 24, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Joanne P. Ferguson, 76, of Peru, passed away March 24, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.

Graveside services will be Tuesday March 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood Memorial Park, Ottawa with Father Peter Pilon officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Joanne was born March 14, 1944 in Mendota to Estel and Elsie (Stahl) Fenwick.

Joanne was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Ottawa. She worked for Libbey-Owens Glass Plant in Ottawa for over 20 years. She also worked for Mitsubishi Motors Manufacturing Plant in Normal before retiring. She enjoyed playing tennis and loved watching wrestling and basketball along with other sports.

She is survived by her daughter Kelly (Jim) Irvin of Peru; two sons Chad Summers of Addison and Dale (Vicky) Summers of Plainfield; four stepchildren Sandy Ferguson, Tim Ferguson, Pete Ferguson and Scott Ferguson; three sisters Mary Ellen Rider of Grand Forks, ND., Carroll Rogers of Ottawa and Lynn (Ray) Rebuck of Cape Coral, FL. and three grandchildren Ryan Summers, Katrina Summers Irvin and Conner Irvin.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice or the family via the funeral home.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Merritt Funeral Home - Mendota
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -