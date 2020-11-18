John A. Sauers
John A. "Jack" Sauers, 80, of Streator passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Streator.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator.
There will be no visitation.
There will be a public graveside service held at 11:30 A.M. Friday at St. Anthony Cemetery, Streator.
The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born July 16, 1940 in Streator he was the son of Elmer and Irene (Poldek) Sauers. He married Agnes "Aggie" Handzus on May 6, 1961 at St. Anthony Church, Streator.
He is survived by his wife Agnes "Aggie" Sauers of Streator; children, Kathy (Jack) Lucas, Beth (Jerry) Cravatta, John (Tina) Sauers and Greg (Kathy) Sauers all of Streator; grandchildren; Matthew (Sasha ) Lucas, Michael (Olivia) Lucas, Chad (Jessica) Lucas, Christopher (Ashlee) Cravatta, Trevor Cravatta, Lauren Cravatta, Tyler (Holly) Sauers, Travis (Madelynn Craft) Sauers, Logan (Nicole Campbell) Sauers and Adam Sauers; great grandchildren, Jackson, Bryce, Caden, Cash, Duke, Jack, Ava, Brynn and Lia Lucas; Case and Colbie Cravatta; Levi Sauers and one great grandchild on the way; a brother, Bob (Becky) Sauers of Streator; brother in law, Bob Churney of Streator and a sister in law, Marilyn Sauers of Bloomington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Mark Sauers; sisters, Shirley (Bud) Zion, June Churney and Diane (Andy) Kovach; and a brother, Jim Sauers.
He was born and raised in Streator and attended St. Anthony Grade School and graduated from Streator High School in the class of 1958.
Jack was a carpenter last working for Vissering Construction. He passed along his skills to his sons and grandsons. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in all of their activities. He also enjoyed watching all Chicago sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Illini fan.
He was a member of the Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council # 790, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.
He was very appreciated, admired and loved by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Parkinson's Research or the charity of the donor's choice
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com