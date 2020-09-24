1/1
John A. Stoudt
john A. Stoudt

Born: December 27, 1930; in Ottawa, IL

Died: Sepember 19, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

John A. Stoudt, 89, of Ottawa passed away Saturday, Sepember 19, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2pm, Saturday, September 26 at St. Columba Cemetery, with Rev. Bruno Byomuhangi officiating. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

John was born December 27, 1930, in Ottawa to George and Delia (Kerrigan) Stoudt. He married Dorothy Geiger on May 15, 1951 at St. Columba Church; she passed away April 24, 2013.

John retired from Libbey Owens Ford after more than 40 years. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1951-1955. He was a member of St. Columba Church, Knights of Columbus, and the American Legion. He enjoyed golf, fishing trips in Minnesota, and going out to eat with his best buddy. John was an avid White Sox and Chicago Bears fan, and of course he loved Marquette High School baseball.

He is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Jim) Brown of Palmdale, CA and Cheri (Burl) Leslie of Ottawa; two grandchildren, Jamie Cosmutto of Ottawa and Jon (Laurie) Leslie of Emden, IL; four great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Gabrielle, Lincoln, and Brynn; a sister, Marcella Buckley; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and his best buddy, Jerry Geiger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 60 years, Dorothy; four brothers, Duke, Thomas, William, and Lawrence Stoudt; one sister, Mary Dilley; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Columba Church.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory

1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350

815-433-0300


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
