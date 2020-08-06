John A. Telford
Born: February 21, 1948; in Streator, IL
Died: August 4, 2020; in Streator, IL
John A. Telford, 72, of Streator passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence in Streator. Funeral services will be at 11:30 A.M. Saturday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be his sons, Luke and Jason Telford and grandsons, Ethan, Keegan, Hunter and Mason Telford. Full military rites will be accorded by members of the Leslie G. Woods American Legion Post 217 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1492.
Born February 21, 1948 in Streator, he was the son of William and Mildred (Eggleston) Telford. He married Christine L. Stortz on September 9, 1968 in Adrian, Michigan. She preceded him in death on December 12, 2011.
He is survived by his sons, Lucas (Dianne) Telford of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Jason (Dolly) Telford of Streator; grandchildren, Chloe (Jake) Tschudy, Ethan Telford, Paisleigh (Andrew Pelot) Telford and Keegan Telford all of Wisconsin; Hunter and Mason Telford both of Streator; a sister, Janet (Gary) Harris of Streator; several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a nephew, Mike Slater.
Born and raised in Streator he attended local grade schools and Streator High School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company as a Machine Operator from 1968 until his retirement in 2007. John and his wife Chris spent much of their time together through the years. They enjoyed raising their family and later spending time with their grandchildren. John, who was lovingly referred to as "Po" by his grandkids and others, enjoyed following the grandkids around watching them participate in their various activities. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed visiting with people.
John was a proud American who would speak often about his time serving his country. He was an avid baseball fan and particularly loved the Chicago White Sox. He enjoyed vacationing with his family and attending baseball games through the years.
He will be dearly missed by his loving family.
Memorials may be directed to charity of the donor's choice
