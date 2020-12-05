John Berry Myers



Born: March 11, 1922



Died: November 16, 2020



John Berry "Bud" Myers (98) passed away peacefully 11/16/2020. He was born 3/11/1922 in Des Moines, IA to Elias Gidley and Grace Myers. Bud grew up in Toledo. They moved to Streator in 1935 with their family business, Myers-Sherman (now known as Vactor).



Bud worked at Myers-Sherman for his entire career. He started at the age of 14 as a helper, rising through the ranks to finally retire in 1979 as Executive vice-president. Bud retired in New Smyrna Beach, FL.



Bud graduated from Streator High School in 1940. He graduated college in the Navy V-12 program and served honorably in the Pacific Theater (WW2) as a Lieutenant Junior Grade.



Bud enjoyed many activities including travel (especially by motorcycle), golf, bowling, swimming, tennis and reading. He was a BMW motorcycle enthusiast and amassed over 300,000 miles on his various motorcycles in his lifetime. Bud was part of the founding Woodland School Board and he was active in the Long Point Methodist Church Sunday School program. He was a member of the Streator Moose, the Long Point Lions, and Daytona Beach Motorcycle Club.



Bud is survived by his Wife Dottie of New Smyrna Beach, FL., her children Barbie and Ray.



Bud married Dorothy (Defenbaugh) Myers of Ancona and has 5 surviving children, Daughter Jonni Kettman Pontiac, IL, Sons Mike Myers, South Daytona, Fl., David Myers Varna, IL., Tim Myers LaJolla, CA., Dan (Merilyn) Myers Streator, IL., also a step-daughter from a previous marriage Angela James of North Carolina. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Preceding him in death are his parents and a Brother C. Robert Myers (Marie) of Streator.



Although Bud retired and moved from the community long ago, the Streator-land area was always in his heart.



Cremation will be in Florida with services and celebration of life at a later date.





