1/1
John Berry Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Berry Myers

Born: March 11, 1922

Died: November 16, 2020

John Berry "Bud" Myers (98) passed away peacefully 11/16/2020. He was born 3/11/1922 in Des Moines, IA to Elias Gidley and Grace Myers. Bud grew up in Toledo. They moved to Streator in 1935 with their family business, Myers-Sherman (now known as Vactor).

Bud worked at Myers-Sherman for his entire career. He started at the age of 14 as a helper, rising through the ranks to finally retire in 1979 as Executive vice-president. Bud retired in New Smyrna Beach, FL.

Bud graduated from Streator High School in 1940. He graduated college in the Navy V-12 program and served honorably in the Pacific Theater (WW2) as a Lieutenant Junior Grade.

Bud enjoyed many activities including travel (especially by motorcycle), golf, bowling, swimming, tennis and reading. He was a BMW motorcycle enthusiast and amassed over 300,000 miles on his various motorcycles in his lifetime. Bud was part of the founding Woodland School Board and he was active in the Long Point Methodist Church Sunday School program. He was a member of the Streator Moose, the Long Point Lions, and Daytona Beach Motorcycle Club.

Bud is survived by his Wife Dottie of New Smyrna Beach, FL., her children Barbie and Ray.

Bud married Dorothy (Defenbaugh) Myers of Ancona and has 5 surviving children, Daughter Jonni Kettman Pontiac, IL, Sons Mike Myers, South Daytona, Fl., David Myers Varna, IL., Tim Myers LaJolla, CA., Dan (Merilyn) Myers Streator, IL., also a step-daughter from a previous marriage Angela James of North Carolina. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a Brother C. Robert Myers (Marie) of Streator.

Although Bud retired and moved from the community long ago, the Streator-land area was always in his heart.

Cremation will be in Florida with services and celebration of life at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved