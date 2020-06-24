John C. Butterfield, Jr.
Born: March 15, 1954
Died: June 22, 2020
John C. Butterfield, Jr., age 66, of Madison, Tennessee, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Life Care Center of Old Hickory Village, Old Hickory, Tennessee.
Due to restrictions caused by the global pandemic, funeral services will be private, with interment to follow in Oakwood Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Haage, Mike Haage, Steve Sampson, Wayne Ketcham, Terry Stinson, Mike Corrigan, Samuel Denney and Randy Haley. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
John was born March 15, 1954 in Aurora, Illinois, a son of John C. and Elizabeth Ann (Story) Butterfield. He is survived by two brothers, Kent (Marsha) Butterfield of Ottawa and David (Nicki) Butterfield of Sheridan; and two sisters Dr. Mary Butterfield and Dr. Martha (Randy Haley) Butterfield all of Nashville, TN; several nieces and nephews; and very good friends, Terry and Deborah Stinson and family of Old Hickory, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents.
John was a member of Harding United Methodist Church and the Ottawa Masonic Lodge. He was self-employed as a trucking operator, mainly serving M.R. Conlon Trucking in LaSalle, Illinois. The family would like to thank all doctors, nurses and caregivers who provided care to John through the years and also Pastor Brian Webster.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Tennessee Kidney Foundation, 37 Peabody St., #206, Nashville, TN 37210 (tennesseekidneyfoundation.org) or Vanderbilt University Hospital, 3322 West End Ave., Suite 900, Nashville TN 37203-1197 to benefit the needy. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 24, 2020.