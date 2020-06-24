John C. Butterfield Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Butterfield, Jr.

Born: March 15, 1954

Died: June 22, 2020

John C. Butterfield, Jr., age 66, of Madison, Tennessee, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Life Care Center of Old Hickory Village, Old Hickory, Tennessee.

Due to restrictions caused by the global pandemic, funeral services will be private, with interment to follow in Oakwood Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Haage, Mike Haage, Steve Sampson, Wayne Ketcham, Terry Stinson, Mike Corrigan, Samuel Denney and Randy Haley. Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

John was born March 15, 1954 in Aurora, Illinois, a son of John C. and Elizabeth Ann (Story) Butterfield. He is survived by two brothers, Kent (Marsha) Butterfield of Ottawa and David (Nicki) Butterfield of Sheridan; and two sisters Dr. Mary Butterfield and Dr. Martha (Randy Haley) Butterfield all of Nashville, TN; several nieces and nephews; and very good friends, Terry and Deborah Stinson and family of Old Hickory, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents.

John was a member of Harding United Methodist Church and the Ottawa Masonic Lodge. He was self-employed as a trucking operator, mainly serving M.R. Conlon Trucking in LaSalle, Illinois. The family would like to thank all doctors, nurses and caregivers who provided care to John through the years and also Pastor Brian Webster.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Tennessee Kidney Foundation, 37 Peabody St., #206, Nashville, TN 37210 (tennesseekidneyfoundation.org) or Vanderbilt University Hospital, 3322 West End Ave., Suite 900, Nashville TN 37203-1197 to benefit the needy. To share a memory, please visit www.gladfelter-roetker.com or Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home on Facebook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home
1601 East Norris Drive
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 433-0097
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gladfelter Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved