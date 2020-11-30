John G. 'Jack' Sorenson
Born: April 23, 1940
Died: November 23, 2020
STREATOR - John G. "Jack" Sorensen, 80, of Streator passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence in Streator.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Streator. Pallbearers will be his son, John "Jack" Sorensen II; sons-in-law, Jim Parr and Dave Eisenberg; and grandchildren, Daniel Parr, Kevin Parr and John "Buster" Sorensen III. The Solon-Telford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Born April 23, 1940 in Chicago he was the son of Edwin M. and Louise (Harder) Sorensen. He married Helen Jean Quinn on April 26, 1966 at Visitation Church in Chicago.
He is survived by his wife Jean Sorensen of Streator; daughters, Patricia (David) Eisenberg of Laurel, Maryland and Kathleen (Jim) Parr of Streator; a son, John "Jack" (Dawn) Sorensen II of Streator; grandchildren, Bridget, Daniel and Kevin Parr; Gillian Eisenberg; Norah Sorensen, John "Buster" Sorensen III and Elsa Sorensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Maureen Parr; a sister, Jeannie Wrenn and a brother, Edwin M. Sorensen III.
Born and raised in the Chicago area he attended Dewey Grade School and graduated from Tilden Technical High School in 1958. He later graduated from St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1964. While in pharmacy school he was a member of the Kappa Psi Pharmacy Fraternity where he made many lifelong friendships.
After working in Paris, Illinois for 4 years he took a position with St. Mary's Hospital as a pharmacist. He moved to Streator in 1973. In 1978 he purchased Thrifty Drugs in downtown Streator and owned and operated the business until his retirement in 2006. He was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church. He was also a member of the Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council # 790, the Streator YMCA, Illinois Pharmacy Association, Kappa Psi Pharmacy Fraternity, and the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Alumni Association.
Memorials may be directed to St. Michael's Church or the Washington Ice Dogs Special Hockey at washingtonicedogs.org
.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com