John Henry Harrison



John (Jack) Henry Harrison of Sheridan WY, passed away suddenly on a trip to his land in Montana. Jack was born on November 28, 1953 in Streator, IL to Robert and Geraldine Harrison. He graduated from Streator High School in 1971. After high school, he received basketball scholarships at Parkland College, Sheridan College and East Texas State University. Jack fell in love with Sheridan and decided to head back to make it his home and start a family. In 1977, he embarked on a 30-plus year career as a conductor for Burlington Northern Railroad. He was active with youth basketball, coaching several teams and was a die-hard sports fan. After retiring, Jack worked part time at the YMCA, tending to his animals throughout the years and enjoyed working in his garden. As his brother Jodie always said "Jack never met a stranger", he was always extremely personable and usually joking around.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his brother George (Jodie). He is survived by his wife Julie and daughter Hilary Rose, nephews Joel and Jason Harrison, niece Heather Lange and their children. Jack had several great friends and acquaintances, and will surely be missed because of his larger than life personality, you always knew when he was nearby. He will forever be remembered for his quiet random acts of kindness and his strong love for his family.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack can be made to the YMCA "Give Your Heart to a Child" or The Food Group.



Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





