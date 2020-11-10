John J. Biagioni
Born: May 8, 1946; in Ottawa, IL
Died: November 2, 2020; in Chicago, IL
John J. Biagioni, 74, of rural Marseilles, passed away, November 2, 2020 at Kindred Hospital Chicago North.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home with Deacon Ron Wackerlin officiating. Burial will be in Summit View Cemetery in Ottawa with military honors.
John was born May 8, 1946, in Ottawa, to John and Mary (Hughes) Biagioni.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of IBEW Local 51 and served as the Union steward for many years. He was employed by Illinois Power for over 20 years. He owned and operated Biagioni's Bar in Seneca. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Pine Hills Golf Club.
John is survived by his children, John Burges of Streator, Debra (Greg) Cox of Ottawa, and Aaron Biagioni of Ottawa; two grandchildren, Tony and Becki LeBeau; and one sister, Mary Ann Alford of Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ina; and one sister, Susan Broadus.
