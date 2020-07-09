John J. White
Born: August 2, 1935
Died: July 7, 2020
John J. "Jack" White, 84, of Marseilles, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Visitation with social distancing will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 10 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles with the Moose Funeral Ritual at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Galloway Cemetery in Fall River Township.
He was born on August 2, 1935, in Ottawa, to Floyd and Susie Lenora (Gage) White. In 1956, he married Eleanor Dornis of Ottawa who preceded him in death in 2005.
In 1982, Jack became a member of the Ottawa Moose Lodge #960. He served as sergeant-of-arms, treasure, governor, membership chairman, community service chairman. He was a past vice president and president of the District 6 of the IL Moose Association and past president of Grand Prairie Legion #173. He became deputy supreme governor, treasure, prelate, and finally vice president of the IL Moose Association in 1996. In May 1994, he received the Pilgrim Degree of Merit, the orders highest degree. Jack also served on the board for the Marseilles Area Ambulance Service and was a fire-fighter for the Marseilles Fire Protection District.
Jack is survived by his two daughters, Carla (David) Elliott of Marseilles and Jackie (Jim) Hanlon of Marseilles; one son, Jeff (Kim) of Marseilles; seven grandchildren, Darren (Ashley) Carlson, John (Callie Schmidt) Carlson, Michael (Amber) Elliott, Nicole (Steve) Swett, Allison Freitas, Dustin White, and Alanah (Justin) Leonard; twelve great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter; one sister-in-law, Marylyn Donahue of Peru, and his brother's son, Dick (Jody) White of Katy, TX
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor and one brother, Richard "Dick" White.
Memorials may be directed the Moose Haven Cemetery Restoration Fund or the Marseilles Area Ambulance Service.
His grandchildren will be pallbearers.
