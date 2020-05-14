John L. Regina III
Born: November 24, 1970
Died: May 11, 2020
John L. Regina III, 49, of LaSalle, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Unity Point Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria.
According to his wishes, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.
John was born November 24, 1970 at the Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, CA to John Jr. and Fern (Gorisek) Regina.
John had many passions in life that included playing guitar, cooking and his immense love for animals. John was always the person his family and friends could rely on for help and that was how he left, as an organ donor... one last act of giving.
Survivors include his son, Jake Opsal of Princeton; his parents, John Jr. and Fern Regina of LaSalle; two sisters, Bernice (Richard) Albin of Omaha, NE and Nancy (Dana) Goggil of Ray City, GA and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Sr. and Mary Regina and Edward and Bernice Gorisek.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Published in My Web Times on May 14, 2020.