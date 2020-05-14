John L. Regina
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Regina III

Born: November 24, 1970

Died: May 11, 2020

John L. Regina III, 49, of LaSalle, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Unity Point Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria.

According to his wishes, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.

John was born November 24, 1970 at the Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, CA to John Jr. and Fern (Gorisek) Regina.

John had many passions in life that included playing guitar, cooking and his immense love for animals. John was always the person his family and friends could rely on for help and that was how he left, as an organ donor... one last act of giving.

Survivors include his son, Jake Opsal of Princeton; his parents, John Jr. and Fern Regina of LaSalle; two sisters, Bernice (Richard) Albin of Omaha, NE and Nancy (Dana) Goggil of Ray City, GA and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Sr. and Mary Regina and Edward and Bernice Gorisek.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle
609 Eighth Street
LaSalle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0096
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved