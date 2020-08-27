John O. Spencer
Born: April 20, 1943; in Streator, IL
Died: August 21, 2020; in Flangan, IL
John O. "Jack" Spencer, 77, of Streator passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Flanagan Rehabilitation Center in Flangan. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Visitation will be from 9-11A.M. Saturday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.
Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Tyler Wright, Trevon Spencer and Jarrett Spencer; and nephews, Todd and Brent Spencer and Jim Warfield.
Born April 20, 1943 in Streator he was the son of John W. and Helen (Baum) Spencer. He married Sandra M. Grau on November 23, 1963 in Flanagan. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2020.
He is survived by a son, Randy (Pam) Spencer of Streator; grandchildren, Tyler (Megan) Wright of Streator, Trevon Spencer of Princeton and Jarrett Spencer of Streator; great grandchildren, Sydney, Sophie and Bowen Wright; several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, Thomas and Michael Spencer.
Born and raised in Streator he attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Streator High School in the Class of 1962.
Jack worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company many years ago. Later he became an automobile salesman for over 40 years in Streator. He worked for Drysdale Dodge, Dale's Dodge, Beckman's and retired from Star Ford Lincoln Mercury where he spent a good portion of his career. He was a member of the Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council # 790, The Streator Elk's Club and the Streator Eagle's Club. He served on the Board of Director's for both the Streator Library and the Starved Rock Library. He was also active in the Streator Community Youth Program. Jack loved traveling. Through the years, along with his family, they traveled extensively throughout the United States in their Motorhome. Jack and Sandy also enjoyed traveling to Europe on several trips and celebrated their 50th anniversary with an Alaskan cruise. He was an avid NASCAR fan and Green Bay Packers fan. Jack was an accomplished artist and very much enjoyed painting as a hobby.
Memorials may be directed tom the American Alzheimer's Association
