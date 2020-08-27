1/1
John O. Spencer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John O. Spencer

Born: April 20, 1943; in Streator, IL

Died: August 21, 2020; in Flangan, IL

John O. "Jack" Spencer, 77, of Streator passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Flanagan Rehabilitation Center in Flangan. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.

Visitation will be from 9-11A.M. Saturday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.

Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Tyler Wright, Trevon Spencer and Jarrett Spencer; and nephews, Todd and Brent Spencer and Jim Warfield.

Born April 20, 1943 in Streator he was the son of John W. and Helen (Baum) Spencer. He married Sandra M. Grau on November 23, 1963 in Flanagan. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2020.

He is survived by a son, Randy (Pam) Spencer of Streator; grandchildren, Tyler (Megan) Wright of Streator, Trevon Spencer of Princeton and Jarrett Spencer of Streator; great grandchildren, Sydney, Sophie and Bowen Wright; several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, Thomas and Michael Spencer.

Born and raised in Streator he attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Streator High School in the Class of 1962.

Jack worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company many years ago. Later he became an automobile salesman for over 40 years in Streator. He worked for Drysdale Dodge, Dale's Dodge, Beckman's and retired from Star Ford Lincoln Mercury where he spent a good portion of his career. He was a member of the Msgr. George A. Dzuryo Knights of Columbus Council # 790, The Streator Elk's Club and the Streator Eagle's Club. He served on the Board of Director's for both the Streator Library and the Starved Rock Library. He was also active in the Streator Community Youth Program. Jack loved traveling. Through the years, along with his family, they traveled extensively throughout the United States in their Motorhome. Jack and Sandy also enjoyed traveling to Europe on several trips and celebrated their 50th anniversary with an Alaskan cruise. He was an avid NASCAR fan and Green Bay Packers fan. Jack was an accomplished artist and very much enjoyed painting as a hobby.

Memorials may be directed tom the American Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in My Web Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Solon-Telford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved